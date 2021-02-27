WATCH: UFC Vegas 20 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 20 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane will collide in a clash. The co-main event will see a clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Nikita Krylov. action will also be featured on the main card as Pedro Munhoz shares the Octagon with Jimmie Rivera.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC Vegas 20 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC Vegas 20 post-fight press conference.