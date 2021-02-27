Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas In The Works for UFC 261

The UFC has a date targeted for the strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and former champion Rose Namajunas.

According to an ESPN report on Friday, the UFC is targeting UFC 261 on April 24 as the date for Weili Zhang’s strawweight title defense against Rose Namajunas. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Valentina Shevchenko will be defending her flyweight title against Jessica Andrade at this same event, so if finalized, that would make for two female championship bouts in a WMMA showcase.

A title fight between Zhang and Namajunas has been in the works for several weeks, and this report is a very promising sign that a deal will get done. At one point, things were not looking so rosy for the contest. Dana White even went on the record in saying that he did not believe Rose wanted the fight due to not wanting to be a champion. That rhetoric has withered, and now negotiations have blossomed for an April standoff.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story. If/when this fight becomes official, you’ll get the scoop right here on MMANews.com!