Yana Kunitskaya Outgrapples Ketlen Vieira At UFC Vegas 19

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya exceeded what those had thought it was going to be and was worthy of its co-main event billing.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout on Saturday night (February 20, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 19 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Vieira dominated the first round after taking her down and keeping on top in half guard. The second round featured Vieira getting the takedown once again, but this time, Yana scrambled and got on top. After the majority of the round took place, Vieira did get to her feet only to be dragged back down and ate some shots. The third round was all Vieira, who took her down and even got back mount at one point. Kunitskaya got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Heavy shots in the last few seconds of RD 3️⃣!



Who will take the W? #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/3TtEfOkigC — UFC (@ufc) February 21, 2021

Vieira had gone 3-1 in her last four previous fights including back-to-back wins over Lina Länsberg and Marion Reneau before dropping a loss to Aspen Ladd. In her previous fight, she beat Julija Stoliarenko by decision.

Kunitskaya had been on a 10-fight winning streak until she got knocked out by Irene Aldana at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event. She rebounded in her previous fight by beating Sijara Eubanks via decision.

UFC Vegas 19 Results: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya

