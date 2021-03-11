Adesanya On Jon Jones Fight: “Never Say Never;” Jones’s Reply: Never

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have a difference of opinion on the likelihood of the two superstars ever crossing paths inside a UFC Octagon.

The award for Most Desired Superfight of the New Decade would probably have to go to Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya. Or at least that was the case heading into UFC 259. At this event, the luster of this dream fight dimmed noticeably the moment Jan Blachowicz was proclaimed the winner of the event’s headliner as Adesanya’s professional record gave birth to its first loss.

It was revealed days later that even if Adesanya had emerged victorious from his light heavyweight experiment, he would have next set his eyes on the heavyweight title instead of a fight against Jon Jones. Specifically, Adesanya’s camp had their eyes set on Stipe Miocic should he defeat Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. But at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference, Israel Adesanya did not rule out a future fight against Jon Jones.

“Never say never. Never say never,” Adesanya said. “But right now, like I said, I’m going back down to 185 and getting my work done.”

Jon Jones also weighed in on the possibility of a superfight against Adesanya being made in the future. He didn’t seem quite as open to the idea as The Last Stylebender.

Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

“Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time,” Jones tweeted about Adesanya.

Jon Jones Doubles Down On Adesanya Fight Being Dead

Days after UFC 259, Jon Jones has now addressed Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman. This came after Bareman suggested that Jones’s awareness of Adesany’s drawing power will keep the possibility of the fight alive.

Give it up coach, we’ve all seen your cards, your boy has almost no take down defense or offense off his back. Now you’re just being a cloud trout, if you would honestly send him in there against a 260lb wrestler after that last performance, you don’t care about his well being https://t.co/rsQYNhrA93 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

“Give it up coach, we’ve all seen your cards, your boy has almost no take down defense or offense off his back. Now you’re just being a cloud trout, if you would honestly send him in there against a 260lb wrestler after that last performance, you don’t care about his well being,” Jones tweeted after posting a screenshot of Bareman’s comments.

Jon Jones is currently awaiting making his UFC heavyweight debut in a world title fight against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou. As for Israel Adesanya, he will be returning down to middleweight as stated in the UFC 259 post-fight press conference.

Do you think there is any chance we will a future fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya?