Alexa Grasso Intensely Motivated After Maycee Barber Victory

After a violent display of striking against Maycee Barber, Alexa Grasso is as motivated as ever to climb up the flyweight ladder.

Once hailed the “Ronda Rousey of Mexico” by UFC president Dana White, Grasso went through some growing pains inside the organization. Although, what flyweight wouldn’t if they have fought in the promotion since 2016? During her tenure in the UFC, she did alternate wins and losses, but the losses were to elite competition. After her rear-naked choke loss to blue-chip prospect, Tatiana Suarez, Alexa Grasso knew adjustments were inevitable, but she never moved camps or changed her identity within the promotion.

“I’ve always been a quiet person,” Grasso said to MMAFighting. “ The UFC is a giant network that we must take advantage of to show our life and our sport to the world. I’m earning a spot each fight. It’s lovely to be known for my fighting style.”

Alexa Grasso Wants Top-10 Opponent Next

Recently, the Mexican flyweight has turned a corner, especially demonstrated in her performance against Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Despite the setback in a razor-close majority decision loss to the former champion, Carla Esparza, it was clear Alexa Grasso was improving by leaps and bounds. Then she went on to prove that when she put on a boxing clinic against the rising bruiser, Barber. Following the fight, Grasso was more motivated than she’s ever been to climb the flyweight rankings.

“I’m ranked No. 10 right now so anyone above me on the rankings would be good,” Grasso stated.”

Sporting a two-fight win streak and after her emphatic performance at UFC 258, Alexa Grasso is in line for a huge fight her next time out. Not only that, but her striking and grappling evolution will continue to soar, making the flyweight division one of the most exciting within the UFC.

Let us know at MMANews who you would like to see Alexa Grasso face next inside the octagon!