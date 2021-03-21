Alexander Volkanovski Issues Statement After Ortega Fight Cancellation

The UFC featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is off the UFC 260 lineup next Saturday.

It was reported during the UFC Vegas 22 broadcast that there will now be only one championship bout on the UFC 260 card after featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The main event between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou remains in place.

Alexander Volkanovski issued the following statement on his withdrawal via Instagram, which reads, in full:

“So devastated to share that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19, and my fight is off and will be rescheduled. I tested negative leaving Australia, negative before entering the UFC bubble, but my latest test was positive.

“We have worked so hard getting ready for this fight, and I’m absolutely gutted this has happened. We followed every policy and process to remain covid free, but it wasn’t meant to be this time.

“Thanks to everyone here in the States for your support since arriving and to everyone back home and around the world for your positive messages.

“To my fans, I’m certain I’ll be bouncing back stronger than ever before.”

Brain Ortega posted a video wishing Volkanovski a speedy recovery. The bout will be rescheduled soon, but there is no timeline as of yet for how soon the fight will be rebooked.

With the removal of the featherweight championship bout, the updated lineup for UFC 260 is as follows:

UFC Heavyweight Championship Bout: Stipe Miocic © vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Hannah Goldy vs. Jessica Penne

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Mical Oleksiejczuk

Jared Gordon vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

Omar Morales vs. Shane Young

Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Keep it locked on MMANews.com for updates on when the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will be taking place after this UFC 260 cancellation and other news around the sport of MMA!