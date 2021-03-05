Aljamain Sterling: I’m The Khabib Of The Bantamweight Division

Aljamain Sterling is certain he is the bantamweight version of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 31-year old New York native is confident that his skillset will give the entire bantamweight division fits. It’s hard to argue with Aljamain Sterling, too, seeing that he’s on a very impressive five-fight win streak. Along his way up to the title, he endured some minor injuries that affected his overall game. However, that will not be an issue come fight night or moving forward.

“Yeah, it’s not a secret. Sterling explained to MMAFighting. Especially with my wrist being better in terms of the strength, anybody I get down, watch my previous fights. It’s a bad night for any of those guys, especially if I can get to a dominant position where I can land some serious ground and pound”

The Khabib Of The Bantamweight Division?

In the end, the bantamweight title challenger on Saturday feels he has the same type of suffocating game that Nurmogomedov has. Additionally, he spoke in length about his training partners, and from the sounds of it, Aljamain Sterling couldn’t be more ready to face a striker. Perhaps, before the challenger takes the throne he’s giving his division a warning, that if you come for the crown, be ready to grapple.

“At the end of the day, I’m gonna take him down, and I’m gonna smash him. Aljamain Sterling said. And that’s really it. And not to rip off Khabib, but I’ve been doing it just as long. Khabib might have done it better and people might know him a little bit more for it, but I’m just as good in that position. So I like to think I am the Khabib of my division.

“And you can ask any of these guys. I’ve gone with ‘Tiger’ Magomedov. I’ve gone with Timur Valiev. I’ve gone with all these guys who are good grapplers–Askar Askarov–Cody Stamann, I’ve trained with all these guys, and I’ll let them do the talking for me. But at the end of the day, I’ve had really good training sessions and I know my capabilities and my skill set.”

At UFC 259, the marquee pay-per-view will feature three title fights and Aljamain Sterling is challenging Petr Yan for the bantamweight title. With such contrasting styles betting lines have the fight as near-even odds. When the cage door locks, the audience will find out if the Serra-Longo product can get the job done.

