Aljamain Sterling Ready To Show What A Legitimate Champion Looks Like

Aljamain Sterling challenges Petr Yan for the UFC Bantamweight Championship this Saturday, but Sterling had a few words for the Russian champion’s way up to the throne.

Three title fights will bless fans this Saturday at UFC 259. Headlined by a double-champion title fight, featuring Israel Adesanya moving up in weight to challenge the current 205lbs champion, Jan Blachowicz. With Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson and Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan sharing the same card, the night is sure to be unforgettable. All eyes will be on the bantamweights, and Sterling believes he will represent what a legitimate champion looks like by night’s end because of all of his octagon experience.

“Yeah, I do think he has to (legitimize) himself, and he has to beat me. Aljamain Sterling told MMA Fighting. I can’t see anybody else who can do that for him. I’ve beaten just about everybody in this weight class or fought everybody in this weight class just to get to this position.

“The Funkmaster” Aljamain Sterling Is Always Hype For The Battle. Credit: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

“I have 13 UFC fights now. This is gonna be my 14th fight, finally getting a title shot. And he’s had 7. He’s had 7 fights, and the guys he fought in terms of the caliber of opponents, I’ve been in that top-10 gauntlet, top-5 gauntlet for quite a bit now. He’s only fought Jimmie Rivera; you can say Jose Aldo—Jose Aldo is a tough dude. But fighting a guy who has a loss in the division right for the title doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

When the contender mentions that he’s had thirteen UFC fights to Yan’s seven, it definitely makes you wonder just how many looks has Yan seen thus far. The bantamweight champ has moved from his normal training grounds to work at American Top Team while the virus runs its course in several countries.

Interestingly, of all the championship fights at UFC 259, some bookkeepers are noticing that the only challenger to go from underdog to favorite on a few lines so far is Aljamain Sterling. In the end, the 31-year old Sterling will find out if he’s right and that Yan really is an illegitimate champion.

