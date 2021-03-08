Aljamain Sterling And TJ Dillashaw Exchange Verbal Jabs Following UFC 259

Aljamain Sterling has been champion for less than a day and is already being targeted by the former champion.

The nature in which Aljamain Sterling won his bantamweight title was less than ideal. A longtime staple in the UFC 135 pound division, Sterling, has spent years working his way up to a title shot. Because the fight with Petr Yan ended in a disqualification leading to Sterling being crowned the new champ, people might have their doubts about the legitimacy. One person who was open to sharing their opinion was the former champion, TJ Dillashaw.

“And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in,” Dillashaw wrote on Twitter. “Hey, Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch.”

Aljamain Sterling Responds to Dillashaw’s Remarks

TJ Dillashaw himself is just now coming back from a two-year U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension for taking a banned substance. He has been vocal about wanting a title shot upon return, and taking aim at the new champion might be an attempt to get that shot. As for Sterling, he was not having it.

“You cheated your entire UFC career and you have the balls to call someone an actor?” Sterling wrote back. “You lost your manhood when you decided to inject yourself so that you actually compete. I hope Sandhagen tools (you) like he did to you in practices before.”

Dana White has mentioned that Dillashaw will need a title contention fight before he can fight for the title. Cody Sandhagen would be an optimal opponent since he is sitting in the number one contender position. Also, because of the nature of the disqualification, there is always a possibility of the UFC wanting to run back the bout between Sterling and Yan.

Do you think Sterling and Dillashaw will meet in a title fight soon?