Anderson Silva Reportedly In Talks To Box Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Anderson Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion, is reportedly in talks to go into the boxing ring.

ESPN Knockout reported the news on Monday, after Cesar Chavez Jr. mentioned he would be boxing Silva in a recent press conference. However, as of right now, there is nothing concrete, rather it is just what Cesar Chavez Jr. said.

“It was what Julio mentioned, for now there is nothing concrete, but it is [what] you are trying to do, we are negotiating. It would be a 10-round fight,” Saúl Ríos, one of the event’s promoters said during the press conference (via Google translate).

Anderson Silva was released from the UFC following his TKO loss to Uriah Hall last October. It was his third loss in a row and is just 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine fights.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Although the Brazilian is on a losing streak, Silva remains one of the greatest fighters of all-time. The 45-year-old reigned over the middleweight division from 2006 until 2013.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., meanwhile, is 35-years-old and returned to the win column last time out as he scored a fourth-round TKO over Jeyson Minda. In his career, the Mexican holds notable wins over John Duddy, Sebastian Zbik, and Andy Lee among others. He also fought Canelo Alvarez, losing by decision in 2017.

As of right now, the ruleset and whether or not it would be a professional boxing match is uncertain. Silva has been open to boxing matches before, so it shouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. However, many figured he would box Roy Jones Jr. instead.

For now, Silva is still a free agent but has made it clear he will fight again whether it is in MMA or boxing.

