April 10th’s Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori Card To Air On ABC Network

Featured in the main event on April 10, middleweight standouts Marvin Vettori and Darren Till are set to clash as the second UFC event to air live on the ABC television network.

The first UFC event to air on the ABC network came with former champion Max Holloway taking on Calvin Kattar in a number one contender’s bout despite many believing Holloway to have already earned that distinction. Additionally, it was reported that the inaugural UFC card brought in 1.22 million viewers and was their first combat sports show to air live since 2000. Now the two middleweights will look to take the center to impress the masses.

On Thursday, the promotion announced that the fight card would take place on the ABC network. The last event to take place on the network resulted in a thrilling five-round back-and-forth war between Holloway and Kattar, so it will definitely be a hard act to follow up. Although Marvin Vettori and Till both love to stand and trade, both understand the implications surrounding this pivotal bout. In fact, it seems Vettori may already be campaigning for that inevitable rematch with the middleweight champ.

First they ignore you, second they discredit you, then they play games.

I live free rent in your head.

Soon you’ll have nowhere to run.

I’m waiting for you boy @stylebender pic.twitter.com/sgD7XH0Ip2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 5, 2021

Marvin Vettori has been riding high on a four-fight win streak, especially in his last outing where the Italian went toe-to-toe with the very durable Jack Hermansson. Before that, the rising contender proved his worthiness of a ranked opponent when he submitted Karl Roberson in a crazy battle where Vettori sunk in a tight rear-naked choke after bouncing off the cage in a wild scramble. Overall, Marvin Vettori’s striking evolution has come a long way, and with such good takedowns and takedown defense, he is a definite threat to the title if he passes the test in front of him.

Marvin Vettori And Darren Till At Crossroads For Title Shot

Darren Till. Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Darren Till’s path to this number one contender’s bout with Marvin Vettori has had a few roadblocks, but the Muay Thai specialist has been in some very close technical battles. Additionally, Till’s striking credibility has been put to the test when he went five rounds with Stephen Thompson. Not to mention, Till showed how dominant his striking technique is against Kelvin Gastelum. Ultimately, Till beat the former title challenger on the feet by a split decision in 2019.

Marvin Vettori is aiming to cement his status as the top contender against Till, and the stakes couldn’t be higher since champion Israel Adesanya is moving back down after a failed attempt at the light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz.

