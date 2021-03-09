Askar Askarov Talks Benavidez Win and Calls For Title Shot After UFC 259

Following an emphatic unanimous decision victory over veteran Joseph Benevidez, unbeaten Askar Askarov is lobbying for the next flyweight title shot.

At UFC 259 inside the UFC Apex facility, Askarov put on a dominant performance over divisional mainstay Joseph Benavidez. The bout did not lack action as the two flyweights swung for the fences for much of the bout. Essentially, the slick striking of Askarov left Benavidez bewildered, and as the fight progressed it only got worse for the American. However, one note of importance is the fact that Askar Askarov did miss weight by one pound. After the unfortunate miss, the undefeated Russian apologized.

“I just want to bring my apologies for not making the weight limit at the weigh-ins. Askar Askarov said at the post-fight press conference. There were some miscalculations during the training camp. I’ll do my best and it won’t happen again in the future.”

Askar Askarov Calls For Title Shot

In 2019, Askarov went to a draw with upcoming title challenger, Brandon Moreno. Since then, the flyweight has compiled a three-fight win streak, and it is becoming difficult to deny the contender. Despite missing by a pound, Askar Askarov is determined to fight for the title.

“First of all, the main thing (is) I want to fight for the belt. Askar Askarov said. When I get the belt and after that it doesn’t matter who is going to come. (If) Garbrandt’s gonna come, Cormier’s gonna come to this division, or Cejudo’s gonna come back, I can fight with all of them. But the first thing I see is the gold, the belt.”

"I think I'm ready to fight for the title. Here's my message to @danawhite : Dana, I fought all the top guys and I beat them all. I'm ready to take the belt. I don't care who owns it, I'm ready to take it for myself» @AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @Rizvan_RM pic.twitter.com/yvK0h1MJru — Askar Askarov (@askar_mma) March 8, 2021

After his one-sided performance against Benavidez, there is no doubt Askarov is gunning for a title shot. Although he missed by a pound, with the lack of contenders in the flyweight division, perhaps the Russian may find himself in that spot sooner than expected.

Do you believe after Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back, that Askar Askarov should be next to contend for the title? Or does he need to pick up another win and make weight? Let us know your thoughts below!