Belal Muhammad Blasts Edwards For Rematch Snub & Title Shot Request

Belal Muhammad isn’t having any part of Leon Edwards’ request for a title shot for his next fight after the lack of closure to the UFC Vegas 21 main event.

UFC Vegas 21 featured a rare opportunity for Belal Muhammad. But instead of making spectators “Remember The Name,” they’ll only Remember the Finish of Muhammad’s bout against Leon Edwards, with the date of March 13, 2021, added to the list of MMA infamy.

Of course, Muhammad was not at fault for the fight ending in a no-contest. The blame rests squarely on the shoulders of Leon Edwards, who brutally eye-poked Muhammad to the point where his right eye was rendered useless. The fact that Edwards had already committed the same foul earlier, albeit not to the same degree, is what particularly made the finish hard to stomach for fans who allotted time on this Saturday evening to see a definitive outcome.

Leon Edwards Extends His Fingers At Belal Muhammad At UFC Vegas 21. Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Be that as it may, any disappointment fans experienced pales in comparison to what Belal Muhammad felt to have such a massive career opportunity to evaporate in this manner. And then to later discover that Leon Edwards called for a title shot next instead of a rematch rubbed salt in his wounds, prompting Muhammad to lash out at “Rocky.”

Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

Belal Muhammad can rest easy knowing that literally none of Leon Edawrds’ fight requests have come to fruition over the past year and a half, so there’s a great chance he’ll get his wish and run it back with Edwards. The biggest threat to this happening would perhaps be Colby Covington. If Covington has a change of heart and decides to fight Leon Edwards next, then that could leave Muhammad back where he started.

