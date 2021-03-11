Belal Muhammad Plans To Finish Leon Edwards And Steal His Title Shot

Belal Muhammad is extremely confident ahead of his first UFC main event.

At UFC Vegas 21, Muhammad is stepping up on short notice to battle Edwards in a very intriguing welterweight fight. Entering the fight, Edwards is a sizeable favorite, but Muhammad is confident he will not only beat the Englishman but will finish him and earn his title shot.

“This is the fight I want. I want to fight the best guys,” Muhammad said at media day. “All the best guys are sitting on the sidelines, but we’re prizefighters. This is what we get paid to do. So for me, to get an ESPN main event against the No. 3 guy in the world, against a guy Dana White said if he wins he’s going to fight for the title next, boom, I’m going to go out there and steal his shot.”

As of right now, it appears Jorge Masvidal will get the rematch against Kamaru Usman for the belt. However, Muhammad is well aware the fight hasn’t been made. He believes with an impressive performance he can get the title shot. It would also be a fresh matchup for the division.

“I’m going to put on a performance that people are not going to forget,” Muhammad said. “It’s going to be one of those performances, it’s like what have you done for me lately. That’s what people will remember: Who’s the last guy? So me coming out there, putting on a great fight, a great show, and finishing Leon Edwards, the fans are going to want this fight.”

Whether or not Muhammad would get a title shot with a win is uncertain. However, even if he doesn’t get a title shot, he would put the division on notice and show the top contenders he is here to stay.

