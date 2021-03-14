Belal Muhammad Releases Statement And Photo Following Eye Poke

Belal Muhammad has released a statement to fans following his UFC Vegas 21 no-contest due to an eye poke.

The UFC Vegas 21 main event featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad was ruled a no-contest when Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye during the second round. The main event was called off after a doctor determined that Muhammad could not continue. Muhammad has now released a statement to fans following the fight.

My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma pic.twitter.com/5xsvhmZ5Uh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

“My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners I’m sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.,” Muhammad wrote. “Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma.”

Luckily there will be no permanent damage and Muhammad will be able to continue fighting. This fight was to be the biggest of Muhammad’s UFC career so far. He was riding a four-fight win streak and was working his way up the rankings. There was talk that Edwards could land himself a title shot with a win over Muhammad, so if Muhammad would have won it would have sent him right to the top of the division. Instead, both fighters are now in limbo.

It would make sense to run this fight back again when Muhammad is healed up, but Edwards seems to have no interest in this. Muhammad was a fill-in for Khamzat Chimaev who had to pull out of a fight with Edwards several times due to COVID-19 complications. Despite the unfinished business with Muhammad, Edwards is looking ahead to a title shot.

Unsure of where this leaves Muhammad, he should be able to get himself a ranked opponent following this bout. He proved that he could take a fight on short notice and hang with one of the best at welterweight.

