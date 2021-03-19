Blachowicz Wants Jon Jones Fight Compares His Style To Adesanya

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is ready for Jon Jones to make good on his promise after his knock-out victory over Corey Anderson a while ago, and believes the fight would look similar to the one he just had with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Overall, it appeared that Blachowicz and Jones were to meet as the champion continued to knock off contender-after-contender, but that finally stopped. After much discussion, the light-heavyweight king decided to vacate his belt, and move up to heavyweight to compete. After some time passed, the UFC president Dana White did admit that Jon Jones would more than likely receive the title shot as his first fight in the new weight class.

For a while, Jones went quiet and is slowly building up for his new weight class, but now after seeing the performance of the Polish champion, he has to be at least a little interested. After all, the fight was a technical masterclass and ultimately was won based on fight IQ late into the championship rounds.

In addition, Blachowicz thought that if the two were to step into the ring, the fight would look quite similar to the Israel Adesanya fight.

“I don’t know right now. If UFC sends me the contract and I fight Jon Jones, me and my team will find a way to beat him,” Blachowicz said to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Of course, I would try and knock him out, but I think it would be a similar fight to mine with Israel.”

Seemingly, the Polish champion is ready to defend his belt once again. However, some contenders have earned shots, like Glover Teixeira so perhaps we are likely to see that pairing sometime soon. If Jones did have plans to move down in weight again, it would have to be for something big, and at this point, Blachowicz doesn’t add to Jones’ legendary status the way a second belt would.

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz face next inside the cage? Let us know below in the comment section!