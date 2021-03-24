BREAKING: Miesha Tate Returns To Face Marion Reneau On July 17

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is set to return to action for the first time in nearly five years.

WMMA pioneer Miesha Tate will be making her comeback against Marion Reneau this summer according to an initial report from ESPN on Wednesday. The last time Tate competed was in her bantamweight championship loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. She will now be making her return to competition after a healthy stint away from the limelight.

Since her retirement from competition, Tate has gone on to have a strong presence in the MMA media, including being a co-host on Sirius XM’s MMA Tonight program. She also currently serves as the vice president for ONE Championship. Now, the proud mother of two will finalize her status as a superwoman by once again adding the fighter hat to her list of many.

Miesha Tate will not have an easy go of it in her comeback fight, as she will be facing another well-tuned grappler and veteran in Marion Reneau. At 43 years old, Reneau is the oldest competitor currently competing in the women’s bantamweight division, and her four consecutive losses suggest that Mother Time may have caught up with her.

Reneau just competed last weekend at UFC Vegas 22 in a losing effort against Macy Chiasson. Despite the losing streak, Reneau remains a ranked fighter, currently placed at #12 in the division. To snap the skid, she will have to defeat a legend who has defeated names like Holly Holm, Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, and many others across the globe.

There is currently no main event or any other bouts lined up for this July card. The venue is also yet to be determined.

How do you think Miesha Tate will fare in her return fight against Marion Reneau this July?