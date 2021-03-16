BREAKING: UFC 261 Will Host Usman vs. Masvidal 2 & Full Crowd

The UFC is all systems go for their return to a full capacity crowd for UFC 261 on April 24 with a card that will boast three world title fights.

Dana White ambushed fans with some exciting news Monday when he revealed that Jacksonville, Florida will host the first full-capacity crowd UFC event since March 2020. In his video announcement, not only did he reveal that the UFC would return to a packed audience, but he shared that in addition to the previously announced title fights between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas at strawweight and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade at flyweight, Kamaru Usman will also be making a quick turnaround when he faces Jorge Masvidal for the second time in the card’s main event! Below is the video and full statement shared by Dana White:

“What’s up, everybody? UFC President Dana White here. And I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you: we are back: UFC 261 on April 24th will be in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of fans, full capacity, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and you know I’m bringing an incredible card. We have three title fights: the welterweight championship, Kamaru Usman versus Jorge Masvidal II; the women’s flyweight championship, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade; and the fight everybody has been waiting for: the women’s strawweight championship: Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas.

“This is a stacked card in front of 15,000 UFC fans. Tickets go on sale very soon, so keep checking Ticketmaster for details. Ladies and gentlemen, we are back. UFC 261 on April 24, Jacksonville, Florida, three title fights, 15,000 fans. And I just want to say thank you, Jacksonville. I love you guys. And we will see you soon.”

There were strong rumblings of the UFC making their return to full-capacity events in Texas, but we now know that it is Florida that will have the honor of hosting UFC fans who are hungry for some live-action entertainment! We also now have answers at the top of the welterweight division, with the rumored rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal now official.

With the three title fights now set, the card for this historic event is currently as follows:

UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman © vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Weili Zhang © vs. Rose Namajunas

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Brendan Allen vs. Karl Roberson

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Nativdad

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Johnny Munoz vs. Mark Striegl

What are your thoughts on this major announcement by UFC president Dana White??