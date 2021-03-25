Brett Johns faces Matheus Mattos in Bellator MMA Debut

Brett Johns will make his Bellator MMA debut in May against Matheus Mattos.

The bantamweight matchup was reported by MMA DNA and is scheduled for May 21. Johns Last fought in the UFC and left on a two-fight win streak. One of those wins was a “fight of the night” performance against Tony Gravely where he won by submission in the third round. His overall record is 17-2, with the two losses being to Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz.

Johns’ entrance into Bellator MMA was announced last Fall when he signed a multi-fight deal. Bellator’s bantamweight division should make for a long list of potential future fights for “The Pikey” but for now, he will have to get past Mattos.

Mattos is coming off a loss from Bellator 254 but the Brazilian brings a high number of wins by knockout or TKO with him and will likely look to give Johns a rough welcome into Bellator’s well-stacked 135-pound division. Juan Archuleta is the current bantamweight champion, Patrick Mix, Darrion Caldwell, Leandro Higo, and Sergio Pettis are just a few names in the division that could make for future matches for Johns.

With Bellator moving to SHOWTIME and holding events at their “Fightsphere” at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Johns is making his Bellator debut at a truly unique time. Especially with their official fighter rankings coming as well, both Johns, Mattos, and the rest of the Bellator roster are looking to make big statements in 2021.

