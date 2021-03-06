Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 259

The final UFC 259 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya in a light heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight title contest, Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober in a lightweight fight, and Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Adesanya is a -230 favorite over Blachowicz, who is a +190 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Anderson being a +675 underdog against Nunes, who is a -1050 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (-230) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+190)

Amanda Nunes (-1050) vs. Megan Anderson (+675)

Petr Yan (-110) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-110)

Islam Makhachev (-350) vs. Drew Dober (+290)

Aleksandar Rakic (-155) vs. Thiago Santos (+135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Casey Kenney (-130) vs. Dominick Cruz (+110)

Song Yadong (-155) vs. Kyler Phillips (+135)

Askar Askarov (-120) vs. Joseph Benavidez (EVEN)

Kai Kara-France (-135) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+115)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)