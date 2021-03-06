Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 259

The final UFC 259 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya in a light heavyweight showdown. Moving things along, goes down in a fight.
Rounding out the main card is Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight title contest, Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober in a lightweight fight, and Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, Adesanya is a -230 favorite over Blachowicz, who is a +190 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Anderson being a +675 underdog against Nunes, who is a -1050 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Israel Adesanya (-230) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+190)
- Amanda Nunes (-1050) vs. Megan Anderson (+675)
- Petr Yan (-110) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-110)
- Islam Makhachev (-350) vs. Drew Dober (+290)
- Aleksandar Rakic (-155) vs. Thiago Santos (+135)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Casey Kenney (-130) vs. Dominick Cruz (+110)
- Song Yadong (-155) vs. Kyler Phillips (+135)
- Askar Askarov (-120) vs. Joseph Benavidez (EVEN)
- Kai Kara-France (-135) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+115)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Jordan Espinosa (-130) vs. Tim Elliott (+110)
- Carlos Ulberg (-245) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (+205)
- Sean Brady (-220) vs. Jake Matthews (+180)
- Amanda Lemos (-230) vs. Livinha Souza (+190)
- Uros Medic (-165) vs. Aalon Cruz (+145)
- Mario Bautista (-240) vs. Trevin Jones (+200)