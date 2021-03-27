Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 260

The final UFC 260 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title showdown. Moving things along, Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida, Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick, and Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

According to oddsmakers, Ngannou is a -140 favorite over Miocic, who is a +120 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Woodley being a +215 underdog against Luque, who is a -255 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV)

Francis Ngannou (-140) vs. Stipe Miocic (+120)

Vicente Luque (-255) vs. Tyron Woodley (+215)

Sean O’Malley (-320) vs. Thomas Almeida (+260)

Miranda Maverick (-160) vs. Gillian Robertson (+140)

Khama Worthy (-130) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+110)

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

William Knight (-110) vs. Alonzo Menfield (-110)

Hannah Goldy (-120) vs. Jessica Penne (EVEN)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (-235) vs. Jared Gooden (+195)

Michael Oleksiejczuk (-155) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+135)

Omar Morales (N/A) vs. Shane Young (N/A)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-130) vs. Abu Azaitar (+110)