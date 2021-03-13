Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 21

The final UFC Vegas 21 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

UFC Vegas 21 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad in a showdown. Moving things along, Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant, Galvin Tucker vs. Dan Ige, Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape, and Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart.

According to oddsmakers, Edwards is a -260 favorite over Belal, who is a +220 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Spann being a +105 underdog against Cirkunov, who is a -105 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: