Chimaev Gives Positive Update, Could Fight “Once A Week” Upon Return

Khamzat Chimaev has provided very promising news about the progress of his recovery from COVID-19.

Undefeated UFC prospect Khamzat Chimaev has not been able to display his skills in 2021 after steamrolling through 2020 with every bit of resistance from his opponents as the number of losses on his professional record. Chimaev’s hiatus was not self-controlled but brought about by long-term complications from COVID, which he contracted at some point last year. Those days are behind us now, and Borz is here to assure us that the recovery is going well.

“All good. I have recovered and started light training. As soon as Ramadan is over we will begin working at 100 percent,” Chimaev told RT Sport.

Prior to this good news, things had gotten to the point where Chimaev appeared to retire from the sport. Looking back, he can freely admit that, as Dana White initially believed, the retirement was brought about by the frustrations of the moment.

“Those were emotional words, Chimaev said of his so-called retirement. “I was sick for two months and could not recover from that,” Chimaev said. “It was too long… I was feeling sick, stressed by the fact that I could not fight, could not even train. That’s why I posted it. It wasn’t like I gave my word that I would retire. I said, ‘Maybe it’s over for me.’ Maybe it’s over, maybe it’s not. I don’t know. We don’t know what the Almighty has prepared for us. Maybe I will die tomorrow. Maybe something will happen to my opponent and the fight will be postponed. Everything at the will of the Almighty…”

Chimaev Open To Fighting Weekly After Long Road Back Is Complete

Khamzat Chimaev. Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

At one point, Chimaev detailed that he was coughing up blood and feared that he may have even had cancer. Under such frightful and dire circumstances, it’s no wonder why retirement was on his mind. What confused him more than anything else is why the symptoms he was combatting were so long-lasting.

Dana White has shared his theory that it is due to Chimaev refusing to rest and let his body properly heal. It’s unclear to what degree he took his foot off the pedal to facilitate this recovery, but it looks as though Borz has finally come out from the other side of this long battle against COVID and now looks to continue winning more battles in the form of hand-to-hand combat.

“Some people die because of that disease, but I didn’t,” Chimaev said. “I am still here, unfortunately for my opponents.”

Not only is Chimaev alive and getting more and more well, but he feels that when he does make his return, he’ll be capable of fighting every week instead of taking months off between fights like other mortal men.

“If you are in shape, training all the time, why should you wait for two, three, four months?” Chimaev asked perplexed. “When I am fit and injury-free, I can fight once a week.”

What do you predict is in store for Khamzat Chimaev in 2021?