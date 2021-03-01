Ciryl Gane Believes He’s A Legitimate Title Contender At Heavyweight

Ciryl Gane believes that he is a legitimate contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

In a masterful, striking display at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas against a fellow heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Gane found his shots often and landed beautifully. Since this would be his first time headlining a UFC event, the pressure was high for the undefeated prospect. However, the bright lights certainly did not deter Gane, as he put together a total of 102 significant strikes in his firefight with Rozenstruik.

When the fight concluded, the young Ciryl Gane assessed his place in the division after the performance. Additionally, Gane also spoke about how he sees himself as a contender amongst his division.

“I’m undefeated and I’m the only one undefeated in this division in the rankings,” Gane said in the UFC Vegas 20 post-fight news conference. “I think I’m legit. I want to say it to everybody: In the next months, if you have a place, if someone has an injury, I’m here. I’m here, man.”

Ciryl Gane Eyes UFC Heavyweight Championship

Ciryl Gane. Credit: UFC.com

Gane is well-rounded and extremely dangerous. The heavyweight finished six of his last nine opponents, three by strikes, and three by submission, underlining his ability to go where the fight takes him. Since Rozenstruik came in ranked No.4 at heavyweight, surely a lot of movement is on the horizon.

“I talked with my coach and he said if I win this weekend, I’m going to go after the belt,” Gane said. “It doesn’t matter who or how – we’re going to go after the belt now.”

Even though Gane presents so much talent, we have yet to see him face adversity in a major way. Once that is revealed, perhaps even more fans will agree with his claim that he is “Legit” enough to take on the division’s top athletes like Francis Ngannou and the heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic.

Do you agree with Cyril Gane? Is he a top contender at heavyweight now?