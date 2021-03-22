Claressa Shields Gives Timeline On Amanda Nunes Fight

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields is giving the public an idea as to when she thinks the mixed martial arts fight with Amanda Nunes will materialize.

In case there is unfamiliarity surrounding Claressa Shields, her boxing accolades are downright ridiculous. In fact, the 25-year old phenom has won several boxing world titles in multiple weight classes, so it’s safe to say some of the ring experience will rub off on her in the MMA cage. The unbeaten boxer isn’t looking past her PFL run, but she does have highly set goals to accomplish in line with the success she found in boxing. Though, that’s not surprising considering her willingness to improve and evolve and try out a new sport.

Claressa Shields Focused On Task At Hand But Has Eyes On Amanda Nunes

Even though she hasn’t fought in MMA, many of her boxing skills along with her will, determination, and focus easily transfer to the new sport. As a long-time professional athlete, Shields is comfortable targeting the top talent. However, now that Clareesa Shields has gotten more familiar with the MMA, she’s excited to give it a go at the right speed, and it all starts with a debut at Professional Fighting League (PFL).

Essentially, with the development Shields will see from PFL, the all-time-great boxer believes a super fight with the greatest women’s fighter in combat sports history will one day happen.

Could the incomparable @Claressashields possibly face off against Amanda Nunes in the Octagon in the future? The Champ wouldn't rule it out. @JalenRose @djacoby

👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HjcoajYkPe — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) March 9, 2021

“I have three years with the PFL, and as I grow, my only thing is to get better, get more experience. Claressa Shields said on The Jalen & Jacoby Show. And I believe within two and a half, three years, me and Amanda Nunes will be able to get in that cage together, and it would be a really good fight, where people won’t say, ‘Oh, she’s a black belt in this, and Claressa only boxes.’ I think that people will actually have something to look forward to because, one, I’m way bigger than her.”

With such extensive boxing experience, it’s hard not to take Shields at her word. We all know that boxing and MMA are two different animals, but Clareesa Sheilds has some commanding physical attributes (5 foot 8 with a 68.0″ (173cm) reach). Overall, it will be intriguing to see what weight class suits Shields best.

“And then with that, we would have to fight at ‘45, ‘55. Claressa Shields said. But also, too, I have a lot of athletic attributes, and I know how to fight period. So I think that me actually learning (MMA’s) other disciplines, it’s going to play in my favor. And I think me and her will have a really good, tough, gruesome fight. But that’s the kinda fight that I like. So I will be seeing her in just a few years.”

Given the reign of dominance Nunes has maintained for so long, there is a possibility that Shields might not even catch the legend before she rides off into the sunset, but if the two meet it will make for one of the biggest women’s combat sports event ever.

Do you believe Claressa Shields can break through the MMA scene and become a world champion? Let us know below what you think!