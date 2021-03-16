Colby Covington Blasts Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson & Gilbert Burns

Colby Covington doesn’t appear to be interested in fighting Stephen Thompson or Gilbert Burns.

Covington, who has not fought since he TKO’d Tyron Woodley in the fifth round, has been holding out for a title shot. Yet, with Kamaru Usman set to rematch Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, many pundits thought “Chaos” should face either Thompson or Burns. Although both fights make sense, the former interim welterweight champ believes “Wonderboy” is irrelevant and the fight doesn’t make sense.

“Let’s also talk about Wonderboy. This guy’s a 40-year-old man. He’s claiming to be a “boy.” What? I guess you can identify these days as whatever you want because if he wants to be a boy…He’s a 40-year-old man,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “He drives around in his karate van with karate kids, and he watches cartoons. What’s scary about that? There’s nothing scary about that. If his dad was a real man, he would have put his son in wrestling, not karate. The guy’s irrelevant.”

As for Gilbert Burns, he has been calling out Colby Covington, but Chaos also believes the Brazilian doesn’t deserve the fight. He’s coming off a knockout loss to the champ, and Covington believes he is a blown-up lightweight who should go back to 155lbs.

“Dilbert, you’re coming off a knockout loss,” Covington said. “You’re a lightweight washout. You’re a scrub. You don’t deserve to fight anything. You need to go beat a couple of bums at lightweight.”

As of right now, it is uncertain when and who Colby Covington will fight next time out. However, if he doesn’t want to face Thompson or Burns and with Usman and Masvidal booked, Leon Edwards is the only person in the top five available. But perhaps Chaos just waits to see what happens between the title fight and hopes he can face the winner.

Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight next?