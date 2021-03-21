Conor McGregor Reflects On His Career At Every Weight Class

Conor McGregor took a trip down memory lane to look at his career at every weight class.

Conor McGregor has had a very successful UFC career so far. He has fought some of the best fighters the sport of MMA has to offer and he has done it over several different weight classes. Since his UFC debut back in 2013 when he fought at featherweight, McGregor has competed at many different weights. The former duel-champion took some time on Sunday afternoon to reflect on how he felt at all of these different weights.

Best I’ve felt – 170.

Best record/run – 145.

Best performance – 155.

What does this tell me?

I’ve no idea but I love it hahahahaah pic.twitter.com/qA5Zen75bF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

McGregor has never shied away from a fight in another division. If the fight excites him he will probably take it. He became the first UFC fighter to win and hold two belts in different divisions. The duel belts became a gimmick for him as he began to call himself the “Champ Champ.” However, now he holds no belts and has lost two of his last three.

It seems that McGregor is still ultimately interested in regaining a UFC title. Recently he tweeted about becoming the 155-pound champion again. That statement was brought on after Dana White announced that champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was not returning and that Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveria would be fighting for the title.

The 155lb World Champion. Book it! pic.twitter.com/On4akcHrB0 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2021

Despite this desire to wear the gold again, McGregor’s next bout will most likely be a rematch with Dustin Poirier. Although the fight is not official yet, both sides have agreed to it and it seems to be headed to a PPV this summer. The winner of that fight should be the next in line for a title fight against the winner of Chandler vs. Oliveria.

