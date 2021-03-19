Conor McGregor Sends Off Khabib With Retirement Message

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is bidding farewell to former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following the Russian’s official retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

After meeting with UFC president Dana White, Nurmagomedov left a message on social media expressing his decision to retire along with White acknowledging the legend’s career run of 29-0. In a lengthy statement, the unbeaten retired champion says thanks to his teammates, friends, fans, and the company, and hopes that no one is upset with the decision that he’s ultimately decided on.

Conor McGregor Chimes In On Khabib Retirement

With a series of bombshells dropping like dominoes, after Nurmagomedov relinquishes the title, it will be up for grabs and contended between Charles Oliveira and the brash Michael Chandler. In consequence, this has led many to believe that McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III is all but a signed deal. Additionally, the Irish superstar left a message for the retiring Russian that submitted him in late 2018.

“Happy retirement kid, smell ya later. Conor McGregor posted. Never forget who came in the game and made ye. Straight from my big Irish balls. Remember folks, if you hate cutting weight so much, all you have to do is move up a division.

God bless”

Overall, it appears McGregor believes Nurmagomedov to be fleeing the division due to weight cutting difficulties. While that may be in part true, it’s not an accurate reflection of the sequence of events that led to Khabib’s retirement. In the end, the unbeaten Russian leaves with the scalps of many who have once touched gold, such as Rafael dos Anjos, McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier.

