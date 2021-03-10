Dana White Addresses Future Of Women’s 145 Division Amid Rumors

Dana White has doubled down on the UFC’s commitment to the featherweight division in the face of recent speculation to the contrary.

Immediately following Amanda Nunes’s successful title defense over Megan Anderson at UFC 259, questions began to circulate about the future of the featherweight division. These questions escalated swiftly after news broke Tuesday that Anderson will no longer be a part of the UFC roster going forward. Anderson herself stated that the UFC made the decision to eliminate the featherweight division. Though UFC officials have denied this claim, it would certainly help explain why the promotion decided to cut one of the few members of their already scant featherweight roster.

Nevertheless, in an interview with BT Sport on Wednesday, Dana White doubled down on the company’s commitment to maintaining the women’s featherweight division.

“We’re happy with what we’ve got right now,” White responded when asked about the UFC potentially adding another women’s division. “Even our 145-pound division, we have to keep finding people for (Amanda Nunes) to defend (against).

“…Obviously, if she lost the belt, I would have to feel out the next champion. I’m gonna keep the thing going. And for her, she can defend both titles. If she keeps winning, she’s going to break records that no one will ever be able to match.”

Dana White may be unsure about the addition of another women’s division, such as an atomweight division that can be found in some other promotions, but he does know that there will be no subtractions from what is already in place.

“I can tell you this: I don’t see any of the female divisions going backwards or not gaining more,” White assured.

Amanda Nunes is expected to return to defend her bantamweight championship for her next fight. Meanwhile the only featherweight fight currently booked in the UFC is between Felicia Spencer and Danyelle Wolf on May 22.

How much longer do you think the women’s featherweight division will remain in the UFC?