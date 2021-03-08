Dana White Now Doubtful That UFC In Texas Arena Will Happen

While reports of a possible UFC show in Texas were being discussed, it seems UFC president Dana White has cooled on the idea for now.

The UFC has not held a show at max capacity since last March, and it looks as though that will not change in the immediate future. While for a short time, Texas was being considered as the new fight haven for the UFC, it seems White has come to the realization that it wasn’t as clear-cut as it seemed. Following the governor’s actions to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, the UFC brass planned to sail ahead in the Lone Star State.

“I want to go to Texas ASAP. Dana White said to reporters at the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference. I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. So we’ll be first, we’ll open this thing up, we’ll sell it out, and be on our way.”

Certainly, it would be a huge feather in the organization’s cap to be the first to hold a max capacity live sporting event in an arena. Not only that but having the live audience in such a populous state would make for an electrifying experience. Even though it appears restrictions are loosening, White admits it’s still difficult to facilitate an event in Texas.

“The governor is claiming that Texas is open. Dana White said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. I talked to him. He wants to open Texas. He wants all business to resume. But these mayors in these towns feel differently, so it’s unfortunate.”

Additionally, White mentioned the possibility of the huge UFC 260 pay-per-view taking place in Texas. However, it seems that idea evaporated after Saturday night. Granted, in such an uncertain climate things change quickly, maybe down the road the UFC and Texas will meet again.

