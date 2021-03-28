Dana White Open To Gaethje Being McGregor/Poirier Backup Fighter

Dana White continues to throw ice on Justin Gaethje’s inflamed temper as the “The Highlight” continues to linger in his prime’s storage.

Justin Gaethje isn’t a happy camper right now, folks. And as someone who shoots as straight as he swings, he continues to wear his heart on his sleeve about his grievances. After Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler was officialized for the light heavyweight championship and Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor targeted for July, Gaethje issued the following remarks about his current UFC status:

“I can’t talk about it a lot right now,” Gaethje said of where he currently fits in the UFC’s light heavyweight picture. “I’m sure me talking about it [in the past] is the reason I’m here. Who knows? Maybe I pissed someone off. I don’t know. All I know is since I was 12-, 13-years-old, I listened to Dana White do interviews and explain what he wanted in a fighter, and I’m that motherf*cker.”

Gaethje followed the above comments up by expressing his frustration and disillusionment after being passed up and left behind with no clear direction for his future. Dana White assured Gaethje, his fans, and the media that despite Gaethje’s frustrations, he was actually in a good position. During the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, White would add more specifics on what that position could be: a replacement fighter for the McGregor/Poirier trilogy fight in the works.

“Yeah, we could do that,” White said when asked if Gaethje could be placed on the same card as McGregor/Porier. “Or, he could be the backup.”

Justin Gaethje last competed at UFC 254 in what will go down as the final fight and title defense of Khabib Nurmagomedov. He is currently the #2-ranked lightweight in the world.

What would you do with Justin Gaethje if you were the head decision-maker in the UFC?