Dana White Shares Theory On Why McGregor Lost To Poirier At UFC 257

Dana White has a theory on a major reason Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Whenever a Conor McGregor event is approaching, the world is talking about it. And whenever McGregor loses at said event, the world is talking about why it happened. Such ongoing rumblings are surely a leading factor for why McGregor is constantly granted (or attempted to be granted) a rematch.

UFC President Dana White is no exception to the discussions and rumblings for what went wrong for McGregor at UFC 257. White admitted to sharing mere speculation, but he offered a possible explanation for McGregor’s loss in an interview with BT Sport on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if this is true. I mean, only Conor can answer this question,” White began. “I think Conor overlooking Dustin and, like, ‘Let me get through this so I can work on other things.’”

Dustin Poirier Putting The Attack On Conor McGregor At UFC 257. Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Ironically, the same could be said for Dana White in terms of overlooking Poirier. After all, during the build-up to McGregor vs. Poirier, White was already eager to book a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov with literally no mention of what would happen if Poirier were to become victorious. Both McGregor and Poirier were subject to the same fate against Nurmagomedov, a submission loss, so it was curious why only McGregor was eligible for a rematch with a UFC 257 victory.

Moreover, if McGregor were to defeat Poirier in the upcoming rematch, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if White rekindled the idea of Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II if he can somehow talk the champion out of retirement. In fact, he has already cited the animosity between Nurmagomedov and McGregor as a potential enticement for the champion to return for a rematch.

In any event, whether McGregor wins or loses in his trilogy fight against Poirier, White expects a better performance from the Irishman than the one turned in on January 27.

“I think that Conor will take this fight way more serious than he took the last one,” White predicted.

The UFC is currently looking to book Poirier vs. McGregor 3 sometime this summer.

Do you agree with Dana White? Did Conor McGregor overlook Dustin Poirier at UFC 257? If so, did that contribute to his downfall?