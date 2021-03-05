Dana White Would ‘Love’ To Have Jon Jones In Attendance At UFC 260

Dana White is hoping to have Jon Jones in attendance at UFC 260 to watch the heavyweight title rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

White has already made it clear Jones will face the winner of Miocic-Ngannou this summer in what would be one of the biggest fights of 2021.

“I haven’t heard from him,” White said to ESPN. “But, obviously, if Jon Jones wanted to come to the fight, we’d love to have him.”

Currently, UFC 260 is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, White is hoping to move the event to Texas to have a soldout crowd.

“I want to go to Texas ASAP,” White said at the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference. “I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. We’ll be first. We’ll open this thing up, we’ll sell it out and be on our way.”

“I’m ready to go. I’d move this one if we could,” White added. “I told everybody when this opened up that I would be first and we would go first. And we will. If we could do it, we’d do it.”

Whether or not Jon Jones will take Dana White’s offer to be at UFC 260 is uncertain. However, if he does it would add hype to his heavyweight title fight as he could enter the Octagon to faceoff with the winner.

Would you like to see Jon Jones be in attendance at UFC 260?