Darren Till Believes He’s ‘Destined’ To Fight Israel Adesanya

Darren Till is confident he will eventually face Israel Adesanya.

Till, who is 1-1 at middleweight, has been calling out “The Last Stylebender” for quite some time. The middleweight champ has also mentioned Till by name as a person he wants to fight but he knows the Englishman just needs to win.

On April 10, Till is set to headline the card against Marvin Vettori. According to Till, he believes if he wins that fight, he will face Adesanya next time out.

“I think me and Marvin are knocking on the door. It’s like a little mini middleweight competition right now. The same as lightweight,” Till said to ESPN (via Middleeasy). “It excites me. To be at the top and to be getting these chances. I’ve got a steamroller in front of me, and I don’t wanna look too far ahead. I know Izzy’s calling me out practically.

“I’ve called him out for a long time. We were destined to fight even when I was a welterweight. He called me out then, when I was at the top of welterweight. Listen, just let him relax for now. Let him enjoy his money and the fruits of his labor,” Darren Till continued. “And give him some time to watch these middleweights now. Me and all the other guys go at it. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Not only does Darren Till want to face Israel Adesanya because he has the belt, but he wants the fight to test his skills. He knows The Last Stylebender is one of the best strikers in the UFC but he believes he could be the kryptonite for him.

However, in order to get the title shot, Darren Till needs to beat Vettori on April 10. If he does just that, it is likely he will get the next middleweight title shot.

Would you like to see Darren Till vs Israel Adesanya?