Darren Till Releases Statement After Withdrawing From April 10 Card

Darren Till has released a statement after being forced to withdraw from his UFC on ABC 2 main event against Marvin Vettori.

Darren Till began the statement by confirming that, as reported, it was a collarbone injury that forced his withdrawal from the fight. He learned that he broke his collarbone while drilling and then began to share his thoughts in the aftermath of the painful turn of events.

“To say I’m fucking destroyed by it is an understatement,” Till wrote. “I’ve literally put my heart, soul, mind, physical body, cash, nutrition, sleep, recovery & then some into making sure I went out there next week & took his head off. And I was 100% sure I was going to… and with ease!!! I’m sure he was thinking the same but ahh well…I am sorry @marvinvettori I hope you get a new opponent and we can do this sometime soon in the future, I respect you highly as a competitor.”

Vettori may indeed have a new opponent coming his way, as Kevin Holland wasted no time in volunteering his services to replace Till and fight the Italian on April 10. Vettori has since expressed an eagerness to remain on the card, so it may be only a matter of time until UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Vettori officially becomes UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland. When addressing his own future, Till gave a vow to his doubters after thanking his fans and supporters.

“One thing, I know who doesn’t support me in this sport & I want you to keep that same energy as the new generation say. Mark my words I will do anything and everything to become middleweight world champion. Peace, see you all soon,” Till wrote.

You can view the full statement from Darren Till here.

