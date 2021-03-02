DC Fires Back At Jones: “You’re Just As Dumb As You’ve Always Been”

As predicted, Daniel Cormier has issued a strong response to Jon Jones’s latest attack against him.

The feud between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is sure to flare up unexpectedly during the course of the year like a case of bad allergies. The first exchange of 2021 was brought about by Cormier criticizing Jon Jones’s KO ability.

As a professional analyst, Daniel Cormier is going to speak about a myriad of issues every week. This week, one of the topics was Jon Jones at heavyweight and the danger, or lack thereof, that he possesses on the feet. Cormier stated that if Jones was unable to knock people out at light heavyweight, he certainly will not be able to do so at heavyweight. Jones got wind of these comments and fired back with the following video:

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

The video killed two birds. 1) It mocked Daniel Cormier, which always gives Jon Jones great pleasure. And 2) It addressed Cormier’s criticism with evidence of a past KO.

The only problem with point #2 is that Cormier does not think it addressed his comments at all because the former double champion was strictly talking about punching power, as he clarified in his response to Jones:

There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue…… remember? https://t.co/JMP2lVXP9R — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 2, 2021

The issue Cormier is referring to, of course, is Jon Jones’s drug test failure in connection to the KO in question at UFC 214. Though independent arbitration determined that Jon Jones did not knowingly cheat and that the trace amount of Oral Turinabol could not have influenced the outcome, it indeed changed the official decision of the bout from a KO to a no contest.

This may not be the end of this latest round outside the Octagon between Jones and Cormier. We’ll keep you updated right here on MMANews.com should another shot be fired between these two enemies.

Who do you think is getting the better of this latest exchange between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier?