Derek Brunson Explains Callout of Paulo Costa After UFC Vegas 22 Win

Derek Brunson is looking ahead to his next fight not even one day off his big win at UFC Vegas 22. Brunson defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision and already had a name for his next opponent. In his post-fight interview, he called out Paulo Costa. During the post-fight press conference, he explained why he wants that fight.

“I can’t say I was really too excited about this fight,” Brunson explained. “I was asking for guys like Costa. I was cool with a Robert Whittaker rematch. I want one of these top guys that are really going to elevate me, you know? So this was a fight where I had to hold serve. I want a guy that’s really going to elevate me so I can really get excited for it and really feel like it’s the fight for me (and) I really need to put it down.”

Before the fight, Derek Brunson was ranked number seven in the official UFC rankings. His opponent Holland was ranked tenth, so this win might not do too much for Brunson in terms of rising up the ranks. Since he is calling for a higher-ranked fighter next, that could be what he needs to get closer to that title shot. As for when that fight could happen, Brunson set down a timeline.

“I got a little cut, so I’ll take some time and let it heal,” Brunson said. “I want to get back in there in a couple of months, get a fight going.”

Costa was set for a fight with Robert Whittaker for April but recently had to pull out of the bout due to illness. Whittaker has since been matched up with Kelvin Gastelum, so in theory, Costa should be available in a few months when Brunson is looking to return.

Do you like the potential matchup of Derek Brunson vs. Paulo Costa?