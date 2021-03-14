Derrick Lewis & Ciryl Gane Express Mutual Interest In Fighting Next

Both Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are onboard with the idea of exhibiting their contrasting striking styles against one another in their next fight.

Derrick Lewis made it clear who he wanted to fight next following his upset win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19. Unfortunately, the opponent he was eying, Alistair Overeem, is no longer on the UFC roster. Instead, one of the names Lewis has now thrown out as an alternative is the man who was victorious in the subsequent week’s main event, Cyril Gane.

“I want to fight anyone who is ready. I know my window of time is closing to make money,” Lewis said in an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show. “I don’t have that much time left to make money, so I don’t want to just sit around. I don’t know how the UFC wants to build up that Ciryl Gane guy or if they want to get him in there in the mix right away. I started getting tagged in the fight (clips on social media), because they said (Gane vs. Rozenstruik) still wasn’t worse than me and Francis. I’m like, ‘Damn. OK. Sh*t.’”

Derrick Lewis would love to have a chance at a do-over against Francis Ngannou to make up for their lackluster showing at UFC 226, but a bout against Ciryl Gane seems more realistic for 2021, especially after Gane signed off on the bout soon after Lewis’ comments became public.

“Ok Derrick Lewis, I am down for it. UFC, Mick Maynard, let’s book it! #AnyOneAnyWhere” – Gane wrote.

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are both ranked within the top 5 and are only two spots apart on the list, with Lewis ranked at #2 and Gane at #4. With both fighters down and the UFC currently planning for Jon Jones to fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic, a fight between Lewis and Gane seems practically inevitable barring injury.

Who would you favor in a heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane?