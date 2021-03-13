Derrick Lewis Is Hoping To Set Up A Rematch With Francis Ngannou For The Belt

Derrick Lewis is hoping to run it back with Francis Ngannou, but this time, for the UFC heavyweight title.

Derrick Lewis is a force to be reckoned with in the UFC heavyweight division. He has been a staple at the top of the division for a long time, and now with four wins in a row over top-ranked opponents, Lewis could be next in line for the winner of the title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. Lewis was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to express his interest in a rematch with Ngannou.

“Yes for sure (we need a rematch),” Lewis said. “I’ve got to get that one (again). Yeah (I would like him next).” Lewis said (via MMAJunkie.com)

Lewis mentioned that he hopes it is Ngannou wearing the belt when all is said and done on March 27. It makes sense that Lewis would want his next title shot to come against Ngannou since he holds a unanimous decision win over Ngannou from back in 2018. That being said, Lewis is not going to just sit around and wait for a title shot, especially since Jon Jones could be jumping the line when he is ready to make his heavyweight debut.

“For me, I want to stay active,” Lewis said. “I don’t want to be waiting around to fight anyone, because I’m not young like I used to (be). So I don’t want to wait around and fight for the title or wait around to fight a certain opponent. I want to fight anyone who is ready. I know my window of time is closing to make money. I don’t have that much time left to make money, so I don’t want to just sit around.”

If Jones is next for the winner of the UFC 260 main event, Lewis could be eyeing another top-ranked contender, Ciryl Gane.

“It all depends,” Lewis said. “I don’t know how the UFC wants to build up that Ciryl Gane guy or if they want to get him in there in the mix right away. I started getting tagged in the fight (clips on social media) because they said (Gane vs. Rozenstruik) still wasn’t worse than me and Francis. I’m like, ‘Damn. OK. S–t.’”

