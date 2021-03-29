Dominick Cruz Reportedly Interested In Fighting Sean O’Malley

Dominick Cruz is interested in fighting Sean O’Malley next.

After O’Malley scored a third-round TKO win over Thomas Almeida, Chael Sonnen was talking on the post-fight show when he got a text message from Cruz saying he wants that fight.

“Sean O’Malley. We were throwing out some matches and guys, I must confess, I don’t have my glasses on, I couldn’t quite see, but I believe Dominick Cruz just heard our piece and told us to throw his name into the O’Malley mix. I don’t have my glasses on, but Dominick told me something about O’Malley just now,” Sonnen said (via BJPENN.com).

“Dominick Cruz vs. Sean O’Malley, take my money please right now. Sign that fight right now, I think that’s a sensational matchup,” Bisping said.

“Michael, I’ll tell you what he said. He wants the fight. He’s watching us right now and he wants the fight,” Sonnen said.

“What’s up Dominick? Hope you’re well, buddy. But get onto the UFC. Speak to Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby because we don’t know if Sean O’Malley wants that fight. That is a fight that needs to happen,” Bisping added. “That’s a tremendous matchup for Sean O’Malley because it would raise his profile. And for Dominick Cruz, that’s beating a contender, that gets him back to a title shot.”

Dominick Cruz returned to the win column earlier this month with a decision win over Casey Kenney at UFC 259. Before that, he returned to the Octagon against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 for the bantamweight title and suffered a second-round TKO loss. The fight marked his return to the sport after losing his belt to Cody Garbrandt in 2016.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, also returned to the win column as he knocked out Almeida on Saturday night at UFC 260. In the fight before, he lost by first-round TKO to Marlon Vera in a fight his ankle gave out several times.

What makes this fight interesting is the fact Cruz just beat O’Malley’s teammate in Kenney last time out. With that, O’Malley could look to get revenge and enter the top-10 with a win.

Would you like to see Dominick Cruz vs. Sean O’Malley?