Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos Slated For UFC 262 Event

Edson Barboza makes his return against fellow featherweight Shane Burgos at the UFC 262 event on May 15.

While the venue or location has yet to be announced, the first to announce the news was Combate. At UFC 262 Edson Barboza will look to double down on himself after re-signing with the promotion recently. On the other hand, Burgos looks to get back in the win column after a tough loss to Josh Emmett last June.

Edson Barboza Enters for Combat. Credit: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Despite coming off a hard-fought win against Makwan Amirkhani, Barboza’s run in the UFC has been tortuous. Prior to his most recent victory, the hard-kicking Brazilian suffered losses to Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Ige all in a row. Although, records can be deceitful, as the fights with Felder and Ige were both nail-biters.

Overall, Edson Barboza’s run in the UFC has been phenomenal, and he presents a distinct challenge for any opponent. Without proper defense, his legs can chop foes down, as we saw against Dan Hooker.

Shane Burgos Lands Big On Cub Swanson

Shane Burgos also has also endured a very strong schedule under the UFC banner. The 29-year old has only dropped losses to elite featherweights like Emmett, and Calvin Kattar. Additionally, Burgos has victories over divisional mainstays like Cub Swanson and Amirkhani. With that in mind, at UFC 262 fans find out if the “Hurricane” has made the proper adjustments to move forward in his featherweight career. First, though, he must get through the dynamic striking of Edson Barboza.

With this addition, the May 15 UFC 262 lineup now includes:

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Who do you have in this thrilling featherweight fight between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos? Let us know below who you are picking to win!