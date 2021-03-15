Eryk Anders ‘Tremendously Disappointed’ After Illegal Knee To Stewart

During an absolute onslaught put on by Eryk Anders against Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, Anders landed an illegal knee to Stewart’s head and was apologetic following the no contest conclusion.

While the fight lasted, it was an absolute slugfest and closely contested. With both fighters swinging for the fences, Eryk Anders found a single leg in an attempt to slow the 30-year old Englishman. While Stewart was pinned against the cage, Anders unloaded with knees in the clinch despite being bloodied beforehand. After they separated, a left cross by Eryk Anders dropped Stewart, and it seemed like the fight was over. However, in the haste of looking for a finish, the former college linebacker illegally hit his opponent with a knee.

Eryk Anders Apologizes After Illegal Knee

Following UFC Vegas 21, Eryk Anders apologized to his opponent for the illegal strike. Reflecting back on the training leading up, Anders admitted it was a fantastic camp and expressed his sadness in the wake of all that took place.

“I’m tremendously disappointed,” Eryk Anders said in his post-fight press conference. “I sacrificed a lot for this camp, it was the best weight cut I’ve ever had and was a complete lapse of judgment in the heat of the moment.”

“Ya Boi” admits that his actions were impulsive and unintentional and apologized on social media.

1000 apologies to @Darren_mma. I know he wanted to keep going. I made a critical error in the heat of the moment and it cost us and the fans a barn burner. — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 14, 2021

With a litany of UFC fights ending by disqualification or no contest due to illegal strikes, further clarity from UFC Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner was provided. In essence, Ratner explained that had the fight between Eryk Anders and Stewart gone two full rounds that the result could have been based on the judge’s scorecards. Certainly, moving forward with UFC events, referee officials should emphasize the discussion of illegal strikes before and during the bout. The problem is far-reaching, and it affects a fighter’s wealth, safety, and overall health.

Do you believe the illegal strike by Eryk Anders was intentional? Let us know below!