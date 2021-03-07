Fighters React To Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson At 259

Amanda Nunes provided why she is the best women’s featherweight fighter in the world. She made her latest title defense against Meagan Anderson.

The showdown served as the co-main event of the UFC 259 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Nunes destroyed her. The champ came out and stunned her a few times before getting Anderson, who was hurt, down to the ground to get to her back then moved in and secured an armbar submission hold for the win.

This was important for Nunes, who backed up her prestige. It was supposed to take place at UFC 256, but it got delayed due to Nunes pulling out of the fight. Now, the big problem for the UFC is finding out who will challenge Nunes next for the featherweight title as there are no rankings for the division. Plus, there’s not a clear cut person in the bantamweight division right now.

Although UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is focused on defending her title, she has stated in previous interviews that she still would like a third fight against the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion. Shevchenko is 0-2 against Nunes at bantamweight.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Baddest woman on the planet! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Amanda is on another level 👀!!!!#UFC259 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

Baddest Mom on the planet!!! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Ok enough of the 145lb division, this is ridiculous. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

Book Amanda a fight next week #UFC259 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Congrats you da Goat! #UFC259 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 7, 2021

