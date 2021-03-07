Fighters React To Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya At UFC 259

In a fight that many people didn’t think could become a reality, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took on Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 259 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the first round was skippable as neither fighter was doing much. The second round saw Izzy start to throw more aside from just his kicks. The third round saw Jan clinch with him and they had a nice exchange up against the fence.

In the fourth round when Jan scored a takedown where he moved to half guard. However, in the fifth round, Jan was tired and as a result, much slower. Izzy took advantage of that. Jan did get a takedown with under three minutes left in the fight. The judges gave the win to Blachowicz to retain.

This was an important contest for both guys. Izzy defended the belt twice in 2020 – via decision against Yoel Romero and by TKO against Paulo Costa in September. On the flip side, Jan won the vacant light heavyweight title in September when he knocked out Dominick Reyes in the second round at UFC 253.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Jan’s defense is looking great great#ufc259 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

2-0 Blachowicz all day. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

Izzy is finding openings more and more. #UFC259 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 7, 2021

This is gonna be a turning point for someone. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

Omg who won?!?!?! — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 7, 2021

Jan dominated Izzy #UFC259 — Sasha Palatnikov (@PalatnikovMMA) March 7, 2021

Jan is like 230 and Izzy is like 195. That’s a big dude. #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

Congrats to @JanBlachowicz and hats off to @stylebender for attempting what a few have ever done. It’s all about taking chances in this life! Thank you gentlemen! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021

#UFC259 Wow. This was close. Take downs were nasty! — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) March 7, 2021

This just got interesting.. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 7, 2021

Round 4 is easy for Jan — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

I’ve always thought people talked too much about commentator bias, but it is strong tonight. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

He need to try get up which is gonna be a Mission and then needs the KO — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) March 7, 2021

Told you so as did every judge. The commentary was unbelievably biased tonight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

UFC 259 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson, Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 259. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.