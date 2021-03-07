Fighters React To Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya At UFC 259

In a fight that many people didn’t think could become a reality, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took on Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 259 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 6, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, the first round was skippable as neither fighter was doing much. The second round saw Izzy start to throw more aside from just his kicks. The third round saw Jan clinch with him and they had a nice exchange up against the fence.
In the fourth round when Jan scored a takedown where he moved to half guard. However, in the fifth round, Jan was tired and as a result, much slower. Izzy took advantage of that. Jan did get a takedown with under three minutes left in the fight. The judges gave the win to Blachowicz to retain.
This was an important contest for both guys. Izzy defended the belt twice in 2020 – via decision against Yoel Romero and by TKO against Paulo Costa in September. On the flip side, Jan won the vacant light heavyweight title in September when he knocked out Dominick Reyes in the second round at UFC 253.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
