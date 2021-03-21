Fighters React To Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson At UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson brought a slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 22 event on Saturday night (March 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Holland slipped early in the first round and this allowed Brunson to get on top for the rest of the round. The second round was very exciting as Holland dropped Brunson with a flurry, but couldn’t capitalize and Brunson scored a takedown where he went for yet failed to get an arm-triangle choke.
Brunson easily took the third round with a takedown. Brunson was tired at this point. Brunson continued to dominate in the final rounds. Brunson got the decision win.
This was an important contest for both guys. Brunson entered this fight on a three-bout winning streak while Holland entered this fight with 8 wins and 2 losses in his UFC career including his latest winning streak, which was 5 straight.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 22 Results: Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson, Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 22. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.