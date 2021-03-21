Fighters React To Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson At UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 22 event on Saturday night (March 20, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Holland slipped early in the first round and this allowed Brunson to get on top for the rest of the round. The second round was very exciting as Holland dropped Brunson with a flurry, but couldn’t capitalize and Brunson scored a takedown where he went for yet failed to get an arm-triangle choke.

Brunson easily took the third round with a takedown. Brunson was tired at this point. Brunson continued to dominate in the final rounds. Brunson got the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Brunson entered this fight on a three-bout winning streak while Holland entered this fight with 8 wins and 2 losses in his UFC career including his latest winning streak, which was 5 straight.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Kevin looks nervous 😂#UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

I’m excited for this main event!! Hope Holland says something funny lol #UFCVegas22 — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) March 21, 2021

It's time let's go main event 🔥🔥🔥 #UFCVegas22 — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) March 21, 2021

I can’t call it! I just wanna hear the talking 😂🍿 #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

Well…I said most entertaining not best wrestler 😬 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 21, 2021

I wasn’t joking man. I could get a single TD on Yan because of the slickness of the canvas. Usman complained about it too and he won, so I’m not whining about it. It’s a real adjustment we gotta make on the fly in there https://t.co/NcMUseeI68 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

😂😂😂 Yoo Holland is jokes! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

Holland is hilarious — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2021

The commentators need to shut the fuck up in this fight #UFCVegas22 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 21, 2021

Huge takedown for Brunson in order to recover! #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

Brunson did an amazing job staying composed and finding the takedown to full mount after getting dropped. #UFCVegas22 — Brandon Gibson (@SixGunGibson) March 21, 2021

Holland is hysterical but his wrestling is a zero — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 21, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov is streaming the fights on Instagram… 🤣 while sitting next to Dana White #UFCVegas22 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) March 21, 2021

Holland‘s game plan, get taken down the first three rounds and let Brunson tire himself out. Come on stronger round four and try and finish him round five!? Maybe?! #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

I think the size advantage for the upper echelon of this division will play a big factor against Holland. He’s a gamer, tricky/unorthodox, fun, and as tough as they come. But you can see the strength difference in some of his fights. I think he needs a finish. #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

I can’t tell if Holland doesn’t have the skill set or the fight IQ to deal with Brunson’s game but he does have the power so he’s at least still dangerous because of it. #brunsonvsholland — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 21, 2021

