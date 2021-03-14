Fighters React To Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad At UFC Vegas 21

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad didn’t end the way we all wanted it to.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 21 event on Saturday night (March 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, it ended badly. There’s just no way of getting around that. The first round was solid as they traded punches back and forth. Edwards even rocked him with a head kick. The two fighters were warming up and ready to switch gears.

This led to the second round and ultimately, the end of the fight. So Edwards went and threw a kick to the body of his opponent, but in the process, threw a strike, which had his fingers extended and it went right into the eye of Belal. He was clearly hurt and bleeding from the eye. The doctor waved off the fight and it was ruled a no contest. Thus, neither fighter won and the fans lost out on what appeared to be a pretty good main event.

This was an important contest for both guys. Edwards entered this fight on a eight-fight winning streak while Muhammad had gone 8-1 in his last nine fights all coming under the UFC banner.

An accidental eye poke means Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ends in a no contest #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/awxDO6JtX1 — SportingMatrix (@Sporting_Matrix) March 14, 2021

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

In and out of the breaks 👇 https://t.co/M5cPzuG4in — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) March 14, 2021

Leon Edwards actually fighting feels surreal #UFCVegas21 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) March 14, 2021

Nasty eye poke 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 14, 2021

What terrible way for the fight to end 😢 #UFCVegas21 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) March 14, 2021

What in the hell is going on??? Unintentional but damn man. That’s so so shitty. So many fouls, so many fouls. #UFCVegas21 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

This absolutely sucks in the worst way for both Leon Edward’s and Belal Muhammad. Damn. #UFCVegas21 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) March 14, 2021

Mute the audio, let the guy speak in privacy …. #ufcvegas21 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) March 14, 2021

I know that feeling ..@ufc 🧐 — FranCisco Rivera (@CiscoRiveraUFC) March 14, 2021

Wow that eye is looking bad after that poke. Hoping the eye is ok after this. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 wishing you a speedy recovery @bullyb170 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 14, 2021

UFC Vegas 21 Results: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 21. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.