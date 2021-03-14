Fighters React To Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad At UFC Vegas 21

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad didn’t end the way we all wanted it to.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 21 event on Saturday night (March 13, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, it ended badly. There’s just no way of getting around that. The first round was solid as they traded punches back and forth. Edwards even rocked him with a head kick. The two fighters were warming up and ready to switch gears.
This led to the second round and ultimately, the end of the fight. So Edwards went and threw a kick to the body of his opponent, but in the process, threw a strike, which had his fingers extended and it went right into the eye of Belal. He was clearly hurt and bleeding from the eye. The doctor waved off the fight and it was ruled a no contest. Thus, neither fighter won and the fans lost out on what appeared to be a pretty good main event.
This was an important contest for both guys. Edwards entered this fight on a eight-fight winning streak while Muhammad had gone 8-1 in his last nine fights all coming under the UFC banner.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 21 Results: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 21. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.