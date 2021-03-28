Fighters React To Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou At UFC 260

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 260 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (March 27, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Francis landed a clean right hand in the first round then stuffed a takedown by Stipe and landed some hard shots on the ground. The finish came in the second round as Francis stunned him with a jab then went after him only to have Stipe fire back and hurt Francis. However, when Stipe came to step up for another shot, Francis caught him with a left hook for the win.

Their first fight took place on January 20, 2018 at the UFC 220 pay-per-view event from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The fight got a lot of promotion, but Miocic made it known that he felt disrespected because he never received the same amount of support Ngannou did from the promotion.

Miocic dominated Ngannou for the entire fight, which went 25 minutes and saw Stipe dominate his opponent with takedowns. As a result, Stipe won the fight to break the record for most consecutive title defenses for the heavyweight championship.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Holy shit!!! — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 28, 2021

Ohhhhhh myyyyyyyy gawwwwd — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 28, 2021

That fight ending sequence was Overeem-esque. Throwing the straight right into that switch jab was clean. I don’t think any heavyweight can beat this man. Congrats @francis_ngannou #UFC260 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) March 28, 2021

Congratulations Africa . Now you have 3 @ufc champions — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 28, 2021

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026420816703495

UFC 260 Results: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 260. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.