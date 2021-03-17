Francis Ngannou Says Usman Will Corner Him For UFC 260 Title Fight

In the highly anticipated rematch between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Fancis Ngannou, the challenger made it clear that his discrepancy in wrestling will not be a problem because Kamaru Usman will be in his corner at UFC 260.

Prior to his second title opportunity, Francis Ngannou cemented his number one status when he took out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 0:20 seconds. However, the champion presents a much more complex puzzle than the kickboxer did when they both fought Ngannou.

Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Slated for March 27 on pay-per-view the two heavyweights will clash, and prior to the fight, Ngannou understood that he needed to make adjustments to his game in order to be more prepared for the wrestling of Miocic. Of course, the help of a credentialed wrestler like Usman will serve “The Predator” well in his upcoming matchup.

Usman To Assist Francis Ngannou With Wrestling During Fight

Since Usman switched camps and left American Top Team he is now training at Xtreme Couture under the tutelage of Trevor Whitman. While working under the same roof, the two African-born fighters linked up and decided to train together.

“Yeah, so Kamaru Usman’s gonna be in my corner for this fight. Francis Ngannou said on his Fight Camp vlog. So it’s good having him here, helping me out for the fight, by this time you need everything,” Ngannou said. “Basically, he is gonna be in my corner and it’s good for him to train where I am and to bring his own asset into the game. This is a very decisive moment leading up to the fight so it is very important to engage with him. He’s gonna be in my corner basically helping me with my wrestling, which is great. So yeah, it’s good.”

Granted, Usman is one of the best pure wrestlers in the UFC, but the heavyweight champion has an exhausting pace he pushes. Without question, the assistance of Usman will pay dividends for the French heavyweight challenger on the night of UFC 260. With Francis Ngannou on a four-fight win streak (all knockouts or TKOs) since his first fight with Miocic in 2018, it’s time to see if “The Predator” has made those championship-level wrestling adjustments.

As UFC 260 approaches, with the help of Usman in Francis Ngannou’s corner, do you believe by night’s end Bruce Buffer is screaming, “AND STILL” or “AND NEW”? Let us know below!