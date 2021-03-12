Glover Teixeira Prepared For Final Title Opportunity Following UFC 259

At the legendary UFC 259 event, four champions waged war, but the biggest winner of the night was Glover Teixeira following middleweight champion Israel Adesanya‘s failed attempt at a move up in weight against champion, Jan Blachowicz.

The reason Teixeira is in such a good spot is because of the consistent dominance he’s shown in his performances every time he steps in the octagon. Riding a five-fight win streak over really solid competition, Glover Teixeira’s boxing and toughness is always a tough combination to crack. Despite taking on young prospects with lots of power, the Teixeira MMA & Fitness product continues to send them back to the drawing board.

Glover Teixeira Confident About Upcoming Title Opportunity

At the ripe age of 41, the former light heavyweight title challenger has a chance to defy father time and become a UFC champion. The lofty goal will come after the Brazilian has competed inside the UFC since 2012. Overall, Glover Teixeira is very excited about the idea of fighting for the title again.

“Anything can happen, but, of course, by logic, based on everything that’s going on, this is my opportunity,” Teixeira told MMA Fighting. “I’m very confident I’ll be the next contender. Not only the next contender, I’ll be the next UFC champion – 2021, brother.”

Additionally, the light heavyweight understood that this was likely his final opportunity given his age in the sport.

“I made sure to wait. Glover Teixeira said. No problem. This is my last chance. Everybody knows that, I know that. I’m 41 and I’ll do everything I can to win this belt. Let’s make history.”

Not to mention, even UFC president Dana White said that the Brazilian was likely next for a title shot against the Polish powerhouse, Blachowicz and even affirmed that Glover Teixeira is the number one contender following the pay-per-view.

#UFC president Dana White reacts to Jan Błachowicz's win over Israel Adesanya at #UFC259:



"[Adesanya] gave it a shot tonight and it didn't happen… Jan is the man."



— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 7, 2021

Despite the title picture being convoluted prior to the conclusion of UFC 259, after champion Adesanya lost to Blachowicz and retained his belt, Glover Teixeira had a very good hunch that he would be next in line to fight the champ.

“This is the year. Teixeira said. I worked really hard in 2019 and 2020, opening a new gym in 2019, coming off a loss, investing a lot of money without knowing what future would hold for me, the future of my career, where I was heading to, if everything would be alright. Golver Teixeira said. And I won three fights in 2019, the pandemic came in 2020 and my gym was closed, but I managed to do two wonderful fights, and now I’ll fight Blachowicz.”

It’s clear, after emphatic wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos (both former title challengers), obviously the 41-year old has earned his right to contend one last time for the elusive UFC championship.

Do you think Glover Teixeira deserves the next title shot against champion Blachowicz, if another fighter deserves it more, who would it be? Let us know below what you think!