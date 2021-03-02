Head of Chechen Republic Claims He’s Convinced Chimaev Not To Retire

The Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov claims that he has been able to talk Chimaev down from the retirement ledge.

It has been a hectic past few days in the world of Khamzat Chimaev. First, Khamzat Chimaev came out and called out Neil Magny for a fight in June after extending his gratitude to Dana White and the UFC for helping him with the medical treatment for his COVID complications. Literally 24 hours later, Chimaev put out an Instagram post that appeared to announce his retirement from the sport.

Dana White would then assure the public that Chimaev is not retired and explained why the Russian was reacting emotionally to the ongoing struggles he is having battle the aforementioned COVID complications. And now today, the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has come forward to report that he has intervened and successfully persuaded Chimaev to continue his MMA career.

“Khamzat said that the recovery from illness is slow, and, trying to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope,” Kadyrov wrote in an Instagram post (translation via Google’s online translator). “I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. (I) reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say – MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience.”

Kadryov Claims Chimaev Will Undergo Rehab Process in Chechen

Kadyrov also claimed that Chimaev will receive treatment back in Chechen, which conflicts with Dana White & the UFC’s reported plans for him to undergo full medical treatment in the States. Perhaps Chimaev has concluded the treatment laid out for him in the States and will finish his rehab in Chechen, or maybe the Chechen leader persuaded Chimaev he’d be better off following a program provided by the republic. Either way, the leader is certain, just as Dana White is, that Chimaev will fight again.

“During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible,” Kadyrov wrote. “In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training. And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END!”

We have yet to hear from Chimaev regarding an update on his status, so stay tuned right here on MMANews.com to hear straight from the horse’s mouth whether or not his retirement is final.

